Many state govts keen to replicate our experiment on public outreach programmes: Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be completing two years in power on December 27, this year. The BJP, in order, to highlight its achievements during these two years has invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Shimla. Shah along with BJP working president J P Nadda will address a mega rally at the historic Ridge in the town on Friday. Speaking to Ashwani Sharma of Millennium Post, the Chief Minister elaborated on his report card and future plans.

How do you rate your two years' performance as a first-time Chief Minister?

It is immensely satisfying. During this period of two years as Chief Minister, I tried to reach out to masses and engage myself in direct dialogue with them. The idea was to understand them, their issues and find on the spot solution. Even the small-small initiatives that we took in the two last years, we have left a big impact. Janmanch, a social outreach programme, started by us, has proved as the biggest hit to redress people 's grievances and provide them services at their door steps. Many state governments are planning to replicate this experiment to empower the citizens as we did.

Your coming as Chief Minister was a generational change in the BJP. Was it a challenge or an advantage?

Definitely its an advantage. It was an opportunity to do things differently. The politics of vendetta got a complete burial. There is, of course, a charge-sheet pending with the government relating to certain acts of corruption , omissions, and commissions committed during the Congress regime. I have consciously decided to stop such practices.

Before coming to power in 2017, the BJP had released a vision document setting-out new goals. What is the success rate?

This was a first when the BJP decided to roll-out its vision for the state, instead of making promises in the manifesto. You will realise, the government has been very successful in adopting that vision. In fact, we have also taken many initiatives that were not even part of the vision document. Organising global investors meet 2019 at Dharamshala was a big innovation done to attract investments holistically. More than 80 per cent of the goal has already been achieved.

Can you share details on MoUs signed during the Global Investors Meet and real investments on the ground?

Details of MoUs signed are available at all public platforms and official websites. You will be happy to note that when my government completes two years and home minister Amit Shah will be with us on Friday, history will be created in Himachal Pradesh. We will perform a groundbreaking ceremony for an investment nearing Rs 12,000 crore of total Rs 96,000 crore investment for which MoUs were signed.

But, the opposition has raised serious questions on expenditure incurred on hosting Global Investors meet?

Congress has made itself a laughing stock. On one side, the leader of the opposition, Mukesh Agnihotri, says they are not opposed to investments. At the same time, he alleges a scam. I do not want to enter into any debate with him. Tomorrow, when we do a groundbreaking ceremony, within just one and a half months after the Global Investors meet, the opposition leader must learn some lessons. It is also important for him as he had remained industries minister and did nothing except wasting crores of rupee to do roadshows all over India. The net result was zero.

Grahini Suvidha Yojana, a flagship scheme of the state government, aimed to provide free LPG connections to all left out families of Ujjawla Yojana is cited as the biggest success.

Exactly. Himachal Pradesh will be the first state in the country on December 27 where not even a single household will be without LPG connection. We have provided free LPG connections to around 2.64,115 additional families of which 1.67 lakh have been sanctioned in the past three months. This achievement of the government will go a long way to give life-time relief to the women folks. The practice of burning firewood challahs will end. The step is also significant to curb air pollution.

What are the new plans as you enter the third year now?

We will try to consolidate the gains of the two years. Review our programmes and try to improve further. Connectivity is one big issue we propose to work whole-heartedly. Some headway has been made in direction of setting –up an airport of international level, airport at Gaggal in Kangra, will get expanded to enable landing of wide bodied planes. Road connectivity is another focus area. If you improve on air and road connectivity, the tourism will get a big boost.

Rohtang Tunnel has strategic importance and also aimed to provide all-weather connectivity to snowbound Lahaul-Spiti district and also Leh, has been delayed. When can we expect its completion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very keen to inaugurate the Tunnel. It's almost on its completion stage. Infact, a day before the Prime Minister had named it as " Atal Tunnel " as a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It was Vajpayee's idea to built the tunnel. He also had laid its foundation stone and sanctioned the funds. The tunnel will be a reality in the next few months.