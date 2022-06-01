Many problems will ease if PM Modi drops his ego: Sanjay Raut
Pune: Many problems can be solved if Prime Minister Narendra Modi drops his ego, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut suggested on Wednesday.
Raut was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sanskrutik Bhavan in Pune.
"Only one message of Gautam Buddha should be kept in mind and that is to leave the ego. The people who dropped their ego have become victorious (in life). But some people nurture ego. If the ego is set aside, then many issues plaguing society, the state and the country will be solved. Someone should convey this to Narendra Modi," the Sena MP said.
Speaking about the upcoming elections to various municipal corporations in Maharashtra, Raut referred to Hanuman Chalisa.
"Hanuman Chalisa should be recited but people's problems are also important. Shiv Sena's corporators work hard to solve many basic issues concerning people but we didn't announce this on loudspeakers. But this time we will also put up loudspeakers to tell people about what Shiv Sena has done," he said.
