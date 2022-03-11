Many heavyweights lose to AAP candidates

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was defeated by AAP's first-timer and an eye surgeon from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib seats, respectively.



Bhadaur AAP candidate Labh Singh Ugoke defeated Channi by a comprehensive margin of 37,558 votes.

Dr Charanjit Singh, an eye surgeon, trounced Channi by a margin of 7,942 votes from Chamkaur Sahib. Channi represented Chamkaur Sahib thrice.

Ugoke, 35, comes from a humble background. His father is a driver, his mother works as a sweeper and he also ran a mobile repair shop.

Ugoke joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a volunteer in 2013.

Dr Charanjit Singh, an eye surgeon, trounced Channi by a margin of 7,942 votes.

Jeevanjyot Kaur of AAP defeated Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu by a margin of 6,750 votes in Amritsar East.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal lost to AAP's Jagdeep Kamboj from Jalalabad seat in Punjab's Fazilka district, according to poll results declared on Thursday.

Sukhbir, the son of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, lost by a margin of 30,930 votes.