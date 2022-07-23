Mann visits upcoming Mohali Aam Aadmi clinic
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday made a surprise visit to check the progress of Aam Aadmi Clinic coming up here at Phase 5.
During the inspection, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar and senior officers of state government, examined the ongoing work in the clinic. Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing work, Bhagwant Mann asked the officers to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated time frame.
Later on interacting with the media persons, the Chief Minister said that in the first phase 75 such Aam Aadmi clinics will be dedicated to people on the 75th Independence Day on August 15 to provide the best health care services free of cost to the people across the state. He said that every Aam Aadmi clinic will have a staff of 4-5 persons including a MBBS Doctor, pharmacist, nurse and others to diagnose and treat the patients. Bhagwant Mann said that 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests will be offered to the people free of cost in these Aam Aadmi Clinics.
He said that his government will fulfil one of the major poll promises with setting up of these clinics both in urban and rural areas. He envisioned that these clinics will be a cornerstone in revamping the healthcare system in Punjab.
