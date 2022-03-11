Mann to take oath as Punjab CM on Mar 16

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Bhagwant Mann in Punjab will take oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of martyr Bhagat Singh.



Before this, the party will hold a roadshow at Amritsar on March 13 (Sunday).

AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann said this while speaking to media persons after meeting party convener Arvind Kejriwal.

"I have invited Arvind Kejriwal for the swearing-in ceremony. Now, swearing-in will not be held in Mehal but in villages of freedom fighters. We will take oath in the village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on March 16 as a tribute to him," said Mann.

On Sunday, all the AAP MLAs will visit Golden Temple in Amritsar to pay obeisance ahead of the proposed roadshow.

Talking to reporters in Sangrur before leaving for his meeting with Kejriwal in Delhi, Mann said he was going to meet Kejriwal and would congratulate him on the party's stupendous victory in the Punjab election.

Mann said, "I will meet the governor on Saturday. We will seek time from him on Friday."

Sources said that five or six ministers are likely to take the oath with the CM on March 16.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit following his party's drubbing in the assembly polls.

The Channi-led cabinet, which met for the last time, recommended the dissolution of the assembly.

"I have tendered my resignation to the governor," Channi told reporters

The Congress was humbled on the polls with AAP winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly.

The AAP tsunami wiped out the SAD-BSP combine too, as the Shiromani Akali Dal got three seats, the BJP got two and the BSP just one.

Several stalwarts, including Channi, Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh, were defeated. Channi lost both the seats he contested from.

For the first time in over three decades, the State Assembly will not have any member of Badal clan, as the party patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, his son Sukhbir Badal and nephew Manpreet Badal of the Congress, a senior minister in Channi's Cabinet, have lost their seats.