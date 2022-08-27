'Mann to provide affordable residential spaces with state-of-the-art amenities'

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government is mulling to develop Urban Estates in Bathinda for providing affordable residential spaces equipped with state-of-the-art amenities.



Disclosing this here, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said that for creating a modern and planned township in Bathinda, the Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) has invited applications from eligible applicants for applying against the demand survey to develop Urban Estates Phase-6 & 7 on Mansa Road, Bathinda. He said that plots ranging from 100-500 sq. yds of size are proposed to be developed at these sites and have been tentatively priced at Rs.12,000/- per sq. yd.

The applicant should be of 18 years of age on the date of submission of the application. The last date for applying in this demand survey has been scheduled for September 2, 2022.

While divulging the details of the demand survey, the spokesperson of the Housing and Urban Development department said that the BDA shall retain the applications for a period of maximum two years, if it gets a response to this demand survey. The Authority would develop the urban estates during this period. However, in case the Authority withdraws the scheme or could not develop the urban estates in two years time from the date of closing of the demand survey, the application money shall be refunded to the applicants within three months after two years from the closing date of this Demand Survey.

The Authority has made it clear that half of the total plots under quota of BDA of each size shall be reserved for allotment to the applicants of this Demand Survey in case a scheme inviting applications from general public is launched. Also, as the Authority is conducting this demand survey to check the demand of plots in the areas where sites are situated, the rates/sizes offered in the demand survey have been kept tentative which may vary when the scheme is announced, he added.