Mann reviews preparedness to combat fresh wave of pandemic

Chandigarh: Following the recent surge in cases of COVID-19, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of the Health Department to combat any fresh wave of the pandemic.



The Chief Minister directed the department to immediately issue a detailed advisory for people to take necessary precautions regarding the prevention of the disease. He said that it is the need of the hour to ensure that people do not fall prey to the COVID-19 pandemic adding that the department should also pull up its socks for tackling any sort of unforeseen contingency.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the arrangements of the Health Department to tackle vector-borne diseases like Malaria and Dengue. He asked the department to ensure that adequate arrangements were there for the medicines and other logistics for tackling these diseases. Bhagwant Mann said that the Health department should work in close coordination with other departments to check the breeding of mosquitoes.

Underlining the need for a massive awareness drive, the Chief Minister it will be helpful in sensitizing people against Covid, Dengue and Malaria. Bhagwant Mann said that it is the need of hours to ensure that people take maximum precautions for safeguarding themselves. He said that all out efforts must be made in this regard with the active support of the NGOs and the general public.

Dwelling on another issue, the Chief Minister asked the department to expedite the work on Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences coming up at 3 B II, Phase 5 SAS Nagar (Mohali). He asked the officers to ensure that the work on this prestigious project is completed by December 2022. Bhagwant Mann envisioned that this project will be instrumental in providing quality Health services to people at an affordable cost.