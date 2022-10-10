Mann reviews arrangements for G-20 meet in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the prestigious G-20 summit slated to be held at the holy city of Amritsar in March 2023.

Chairing a meeting in this regard here at Punjab Civil Secretariat, the Chief Minister said that leading countries of the world will be participating in the summit. He asserted that the state is fortunate to have got the opportunity to host this mega event in which deliberations will be held on education by the leading countries from across the world.