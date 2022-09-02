Mann offers support for extension of Bathinda refinery

chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday assured fulsome support and cooperation to the management of Guru Gobind Singh refinery Bathinda for any further expansion in this prestigious project.

The Chief Minister, who visited the refinery on Friday, said that this ambitious project is playing an important role in the economic development of the state. He said that the state government is duty-bound to extend a helping hand in any further expansion of the project. Mann said that such projects are the need of the hour to put the state in the orbit of a high growth trajectory. The Chief Minister said that the state government is mulling to set up a plastic park in the area. He said that this will help in checking the import of plastic from other states.