Mann launches Markfed's honey-coated cornflakes

Chandigarg: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched Honey coated 'Corn Flakes' produced by MARKFED.



Releasing the product on Cooperation Day here on Saturday, the Chief Minister described it as a historic and path-breaking initiative by MARKFED to produce this high-quality product in the state. He said that the products of Markfed were renowned all over the world.

Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said that continuing its spree to provide quality goods to the people the MARKFED has now launched the Honey coated cornflakes which will be beneficial both for farmers and consumers.

He said that it is good to note that realizing its brand patronage and tremendous potential Markfed was exploring all the possibilities to take such unique initiatives for giving a major fillip to the economy of the state. Mann complimented the officers of MARKFED for this initiative.