Mann hands over 57 appointment letters to fresh recruits

chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 57 appointees on compassionate grounds in the local government and police department.



Handing over the appointment letters on compassionate grounds to the appointees here at Punjab Bhawan, the Chief Minister wished them success in their careers.

He said that out of these 57 appointees, 50 are from the local government department whereas seven are from the police department. Bhagwant Mann said that the appointees have passed through several hardships after the passing away of their breadwinners.

He said that the loss of their beloved ones was irreparable and could never be compensated by anyone. However, Mann said that these appointments will help in mitigating the woes of these aggrieved families and help them to lead their lives with dignity. The Chief Minister said that he had already asked all the departments to expedite the process of filling the posts meant for compassionate appointments.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has launched a massive recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts.