'Mann govt plans to promote fermented organic manure'

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led government is planning to promote the utilisation of Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) produced by Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants, in Agriculture, Horticulture and Floriculture sectors of the state. Aman Arora, New & Renewable Energy Sources Minister said this here on Wednesday after a brainstorming discussion at PEDA Bhawan.

Arora and his cabinet colleague Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister, asked senior officers of the state government and the investors to create a mechanism that will enable utilisation of FOM.

The Cabinet Minister said that Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) has already allocated 42 CBG projects of a total capacity of 492.58 tons per day (TPD) based on paddy straw and another agro-residue and Asia's largest CBG plant with a total capacity of 33.23-ton CBG per day has also been commissioned at

village Bhuttal Kalan (Sangrur) recently.