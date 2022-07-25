Mann felicitates players for bringing laurels to country
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday felicitated the promising players of the state who have recently brought laurels to the country.
In a simple but impressive function here at his official residence, the Chief Minister honoured Arjun Babuta, who bagged two gold medals in the World Shooting Championship, Anjum Moudgill, who bagged two bronze medals in the World Shooting Championship, Sifat Kaur Samra, who bagged one bronze medal in World Shooting Championship and Thomas cup winner of Badminton Dhruv Kapila.
The Chief Minister, while interacting with the players, said that the state government is making strenuous efforts for boosting sporting activity in the state.
He envisioned that Punjab will be soon a front-runner state in the field of sports across the country. Bhagwant Mann also extended best wishes to the players for the upcoming sporting events at the national and international arenas.
