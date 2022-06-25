Mann expresses resolve for law and order reform
chandigarh: Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to eliminate gangster culture from the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced bringing comprehensive law and order reforms in the state. Winding up the discussion on the Governor's address at the floor of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister said that the state government is duty-bound to curb gangster activities in the state. He said that need of the hour is to bring comprehensive law and order reforms.
Bhagwant Mann said that the state government will soon introduce a witness protection bill and modify jails of the state into high-security jails.
The Chief Minister said that the state government has already set up anti-gangster Task Force headed by an ADGP Rank officer. He said that this task force has been directed to adopt zero tolerance towards gangsters and work without any fear and prejudice adding that the force is being equipped with advanced facilities and resources for this purpose. He said that STF in coordination with district police, Intelligence wing, BSF, NCB is launching need-based operations to check cross-border smuggling.
