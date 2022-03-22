Mann distributes portfolios, keeps Home with himself

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann allotted portfolios to his Cabinet on Monday, keeping the home, vigilance, and personnel departments with himself.



The finance department has been given to Harpal Cheema while Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will be the new education minister.

Dr Vijay Singla has been appointed as the health minister while Harjot S Bains will take over as law and tourism minister.

Dr Baljit Kaur will be the minister of social security, women and child development. The power department will be handled by Harbhajan Singh while Lal Chand Kataruchak has been allotted the food and supply department.

Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal will be the minister of rural development and panchayati raj. Laljit Singh Bhullar has been appointed as the transport minister and Brahm Shankar Zimpa will be in charge of the water and disaster ministry.

Ten AAP MLAs were sworn in as Punjab ministers on Saturday.