Mann demands roll back of GST on sarais of Golden Temple
Chandigarh: Describing the decision of the Government of India to levy GST on the sarais in the vicinity of Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar as an arbitrary and irrational decision, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday demanded that it should be rolled back.
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister condemned the decision of the Union government to levy the GST on the sarais of Golden Temple. He said that the sarais including Guru Gobind Singh NRI Niwas, Baba Deep Singh Niwas and Mata Bhag Kaur Niwas are associated with the Golden Temple.
Bhagwant Mann said that these Sarais are meant for the accommodation of the devotees visiting the holy shrine and have always been an integral part of the gurdwara complex.
The Chief Minister said that for decades these sarais have been providing a comfortable stay to the Sangat arriving at Sri Darbar Sahib on no profit basis. He said that the levying of GST on room charges of these three sarais will lead to higher tariffs thereby putting a huge burden on the pocket the pilgrims who come at Sri Darbar sahib for paying obeisance from across the globe. Mann unequivocally said that the Sarais at the Sri Darbar Sahib complex are non-commercial entities and have been constructed for the convenience of pilgrims.
The Chief Minister lamented that this decision of GoI is baseless and must be withdrawn without any delay.
