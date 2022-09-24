Mann calls opposition leaders 'chronic liars'

Chandigarh: Slamming the opposition parties as 'chronic liars', Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that instead of working for the well-being of the people these leaders are habitual of finding faults in every pro-people initiative of the state government.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the gathering after paying obeisance at Tilla Baba Sheikh Farid, said that these leaders have no other work except to criticise the several citizen-centric decisions taken by the state government. He said that in the dearth of any concrete issue, these leaders are criticising the state government only for the sake of criticism. Mann said that undeterred by it, the state government will continue to work for the well-being of the people and the development of the state.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government will leave no stone unturned for making Punjab free from corruption, drugs, unemployment, and other maladies. He solicited fulsome support and cooperation of people for this noble cause adding that this work cannot be accomplished without their support. Bhagwant Mann said that the entire government machinery is with the people of the state to get rid of these maladies, which have made deep inroads

during the regimes of previous governments.