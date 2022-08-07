Mann bats for MSP as legal guarantee

chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday vehemently presented the case of food growers of the state by underlining the need for making Minimum Support Price (MSP) a legal guarantee and ensuring foolproof marketing system for alternative crops.



The Chief Minister, while addressing the national council meeting of Niti Aayog here on Sunday, recalled that at the time when country was starving for food, the hard working and resilient farmers of the state had made country self reliant in food production. However, he said that as agriculture is no longer a profitable venture so the farmers are facing a serious crisis. Bhagwant Mann said that all out efforts must be made to bail out the farmers from this situation for which the Union government must step in.

He underscored the need for making MSP on the crops a legal guarantee. He said that it is the need of hour so that interests of farmers can be safeguarded. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said that the MSP must be remunerative as the input cost of agriculture have enhanced manifolds and farmers are not getting right price of their harvest.

Outrightly rejecting the committee on MSP constituted by the Government of India, Mann demanded that it should be reconstituted with 'real farmers' as its members. He said that the committee is dominated by those arm chair economists who don't have any knowledge about agriculture.