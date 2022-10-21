Mann bats for hassle-free paddy procurement

Chandigarh: The Punjab Chief Minister on Friday emphasised on the need for smooth and hassle-free procurement and lifting of the paddy during the ongoing procurement season from the grain markets across the state.



The Chief Minister, while chairing a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of the state government here at his office, said that every single grain of the farmers must be procured and lifted without any sort of delay. Bhagwant Mann expressed satisfaction over the fact that around 50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has already arrived in the mandis across the state and payment worth Rs 7307.93 crore has been released to the farmers. He said that the procurement process must be completed without any sort of inconvenience to the farmers.

Dwelling on another agenda, the Chief Minister said that the farmers must be sensitised for not burning the paddy straw. He said that the burning of paddy straw causes a huge threat to human life besides creating environmental hazards. Mann said that all out efforts need to be made for checking it at all costs by making the farmers aware of its ill effects.

Reviewing the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the fact that daily 7,500 patients are availing the benefits of these clinics.