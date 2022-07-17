Mann allocates districts to ministers for monitoring development projects

Chandigarh: In order to ensure effective monitoring of the pro-people welfare schemes and ongoing development works in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has allotted various districts to the Cabinet Ministers.

Stating this here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that these Ministers will be overseeing the development of these districts besides ensuring that benefits of the people-centric and growth-oriented government schemes are percolated to people. He said that these Ministers will also ensure prompt redressal of the grievances of people along with giving impetus to development in these districts. Bhagwant Mann said that his government is committed to well being of the people and the progress of the state adding that no stone is being left unturned for it.

The Chief Minister said that Finance Minister Harpal Cheema will be incharge of Patiala district, Higher Education Minister Meet Hayer will be incharge of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, Social security Minister Dr Baljeet Kaur will oversee Bathinda and Mansa districts whereas PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh will be incharge of Ferozepur and Moga districts.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand will be incharge of Ludhiana district, Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will be incharge of Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts.