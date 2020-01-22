Suspect in Mangaluru airport bomb case surrenders before police

Bengaluru:n Mangaluru airport bomb suspect was arrested here when he walked into the Karnataka's Director General of Police (DGP) office in the city centre, police said on Wednesday.

"Aditya Rao, the prime suspect in placing an improvised explosive device (IED) or bomb at the Mangaluru international airport on Monday, was arrested after he surrendered at the DGP office," a police official told IANS here.

The port city of Mangaluru is about 360km from Bengaluru on the west coast in the southern state.

"Rao will be taken to the state-run Victoria Hospital for a check-up and then will be produced before a local court for his custody and investigation into the case," the official said.