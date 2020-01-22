Suspect in Mangaluru airport bomb case surrenders before police
Bengaluru:n Mangaluru airport bomb suspect was arrested here when he walked into the Karnataka's Director General of Police (DGP) office in the city centre, police said on Wednesday.
"Aditya Rao, the prime suspect in placing an improvised explosive device (IED) or bomb at the Mangaluru international airport on Monday, was arrested after he surrendered at the DGP office," a police official told IANS here.
The port city of Mangaluru is about 360km from Bengaluru on the west coast in the southern state.
"Rao will be taken to the state-run Victoria Hospital for a check-up and then will be produced before a local court for his custody and investigation into the case," the official said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Australian Open: Divij enters 2nd round in men's doubles22 Jan 2020 8:37 AM GMT
Good to start season against tough teams, says Rani22 Jan 2020 8:35 AM GMT
40 more Taliban militants surrender in Afghan province22 Jan 2020 8:34 AM GMT
Over 20 abducted school kids rescued in Cameroon22 Jan 2020 8:33 AM GMT
Shweta Tripathi developing two ideas into feature films22 Jan 2020 8:28 AM GMT