Mangaluru airport bomb case: Suspect surrenders
Bengaluru: A 36-year-old man, who is suspected to have planted the explosive at the Mangaluru international airport, surrendered before the police here on Wednesday, officials said.
The man turned up at the Director General of Police office here, where he has been detained for inquiry and medical tests.
The suspect has been identified as Adithya Rao, a native of Manipal, they said, adding he resembled the one captured on CCTV footage at Mangaluru airport.
The suspect confessed to having planted the bomb at the airport, sources said.
Meanwhile, a team of police officials from Mangaluru have arrived in the city to question the suspect. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner P S Harsha tweeted that the investigation team will question the suspect and initiate further legal action. Police sources said Rao, who was taken to Halsoor Gate police station in Bengaluru for questioning, is an engineering graduate and holds a post graduate degree in business administration.
He had earlier been arrested for making a hoax bomb call to Bengaluru airport in 2018 and was jailed for six months.
This was an act of revenge as he was allegedly denied the job of a security guard by the Bengaluru airport, for lack of certain documents.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
CAA discriminates against Gorkhas, says Mamata22 Jan 2020 5:53 PM GMT
CAA pleas: Supreme Court gives Centre 4 weeks to respond22 Jan 2020 5:53 PM GMT
Finalise a venue: Mayawati, Akhilesh accept Amit Shah's...22 Jan 2020 5:52 PM GMT
Blue Corner Notice issued against fugitive Nithyananda22 Jan 2020 5:51 PM GMT
Mumbai's eateries, malls to remain open 24x7 from Jan 27:...22 Jan 2020 5:50 PM GMT