Mandaviya's surprise visit move puts hospital staff on high alert

New Delhi: The efforts of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to augment healthcare services by personally visiting government hospitals and healthcare facilities have started yielding results as there is a change of work culture among healthcare workers and other employees of different hospitals.



After visit of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to some of the wellness centres of Central Government Health Service (CGHS) and government hospitals, it came to the notice of Millennium Post that doctors as well as other staff such as pharmacists, nurses, sanitation workers, etc, have become more punctual and sensitive towards their responsibilities.

The 'sudden' change in the behaviour of medical staff has been noticed after the Health Minister's recent visit to a CGHS dispensary at South Avenue as a regular patient. Though the minister found everything in order during his surprise visit, there are still some CGHS dispensaries need to be more vigilant and treat patients with the utmost sensitivity.

Commenting on the development, a healthcare professional said, "The employees of both CGHS dispensaries and hospitals are on 'high alert' as they are 'fear' of being 'caught'. Almost all the staff has been instructed to treat each patient on a priority basis."

In case of RML Hospital, the management needs to pull up its socks as poor patients continue to face challenges like the 'unavailability' of testing services.

"Despite the hospital having a robust ultrasound testing facility, poor patients are 'forced' to get their tests done from outside as most of the time hospital's testing facilities remain out of the reach of poor patients," a hospital official said, adding that minister must pay a surprise visit to the hospital so that he would be able to know about the hospital's deficiencies.

After visiting the CGHS dispensary on September 1 in the name of one Anil Radadiya, the minister had said, "If all CGHS doctors, other doctors and health workers of the country treat the patients coming to them with this sensitivity, then together we will be able to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's 'Healthy India'."

Also, a health ministry team had visited Safdarjung Hospital and found the healthcare system of the hospital in disarray. All the concerned errant officials have been summoned for dereliction of their responsibilities.