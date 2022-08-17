Mandaviya tells states to ensure timely utilisation of central funds
New Delhi: Urging states and Union Territories for timely utilisation of central funds, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that timely utilization of Central pool funds would help in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure and expediting the implementation of people-centric health services at the grassroots.
The Health Minister has also urged states and UTs to accelerate the coverage of precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines by organising camps at public places under the Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav.
The states have also been advised to widely publicise the availability of heterologous precaution dose of Corbevax vaccine and to organise vaccination camps at public places such as bus stands, railway stations, airports, schools/colleges, pilgrimage routes and religious places to increase the uptake of precaution dose among the eligible beneficiaries.
According to the Health Ministry statement, as on date, 12.36 crore precaution doses have been administered.
"Government of India has been working in the spirit of cooperative and collaborative federalism with states and UTs for creating, expanding and strengthening a multi-tier health infrastructure network across the country," Mandaviya said while interacting virtually with the health ministers of states to review the implementation of various flagship schemes of the government.
Mandaviya also reviewed the progress of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign with specific focus on administration of precaution dose under the Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav.
State health ministers who joined the meet included Rajiv Saizal (Himachal Pradesh), Veena George (Kerala), K Sudhakar (Karnataka), Dhan Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand), Vidadhala Rajani (Andhra Pradesh), Keshab Mahanta (Assam), Anil Vij (Haryana), Banna Gupta (Jharkhand), Mani Kumar Sharma (Sikkim), Thiru Ma Subramanian (Tamil Nadu), T Harish Rao (Telangana), TS Singh Deo (Chhattisgarh), Brijesh Pathak (Uttar Pradesh), and Prabhuram Choudhary (Madhya Pradesh). Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Manish Sisodia attended the meeting.
Reiterating the prime minister's philosophy of viewing adversity as an opportunity to learn from and build upon our strengths, Mandaviya stated the pandemic has taught us to invest in critical care infrastructure in every district and block.
States and UTs were also advised to ensure that all vaccine doses are utilised on the basis of FEFO (First Expiry First Out) principle to avoid expiry of the vaccines. "Vaccines are a precious national resource and states need to ensure that not even a single dose expires, through meticulous planning and regular review," Mandaviya stressed.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates IKEA's project in Gurugram16 Aug 2022 7:15 PM GMT
Delhi HC appoints committee to take over affairs of IOA16 Aug 2022 7:11 PM GMT
Super sub Faslu Rahman stars as Mohammedan SC beat FC Goa 3-116 Aug 2022 7:10 PM GMT
Boxer Vijender Singh to face off Ghana's Eliasu Sule in Raipur16 Aug 2022 7:10 PM GMT
Govt plans to set up peritoneal dialysis units in remote districts16 Aug 2022 7:06 PM GMT