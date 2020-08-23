Management declares work suspension in Longview Tea Garden in Kurseong

Darjeeling: The Management of Longview Tea Garden in Kurseong have declared work suspension and have left the garden. In 2019 also the management had declared a work suspension and had abandoned the garden.



Incidentally workers of the garden have been protesting against the non payment of bonus and daily wage dues of 2019. Since the past four days they have been sitting on relay hunger strike.

The notice dated 21 August by the management claims that the workers have not been reporting for work since August 10 and instead have been gheraoing the Manager. The management further alleged that tea process has been hampered along with the dispatch of tea thereby leading to financial losses.

"The current salary and wages to the employees are up to date. The Covid-19 lockdown from 22nd March 2020 made the management unable to make payment of part bonus and because of severe stress on the finances and as agreed upon the balance of bonus amount was scheduled to be paid on the month of September 2020. There is still distress everywhere due to Corona virus pandemic" stated the notice.

The management alleged that the workers are not interested to work or let the garden run hence the management is "compelled to declare suspension of operations with immediate effect till such time that it is conducive." They have stated that from 10th August 2020, it will be treated as no work no pay.

"It is a shame that instead of paying the dues of the workers, the management have run away abandoning the garden. They have not paid last year bonus. Daily wage payment is irregular and EPF to the tune of Rs. 2 Crore is due" Santosh Golay, Unit President, Darjeeling Terai Dooars Plantation Labour Union affiliated to the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

He stated that protests will be beefed up and the relay hunger strike could turn into a fast unto death if the Management continue such attitude towards workers. The Manager could not be contacted for comments.