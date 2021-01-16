Man trampled to death in Siliguri

Darjeeling: A man was trampled to death in Siliguri on Thursday night. The incident occurred at around 8.30 pm at Shivnagar, Bhaktinagar. Four elephants had come out of the Baikanthapur forest.



Three were driven back to the forest by local residents while one continued to wander around. 48-year-old Niranjan Rai had gone out to investigate after he heard his neighbours shout.

The elephant attacked him from behind, dragged him and trampled him to death, stated the brother of the deceased.

The forest department was informed. They arrived and immediately rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. On Friday a post mortem was conducted at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

"My brother was a mason by profession. He was the only earning member of the family. He is survived by his wife and four children. We request the state government to provide a means of livelihood to the wife of the deceased. Sanjay Dutta, Ranger, Salugarah has assured that the forest department will provide an exgratia of Rs. 4 lakhs and a job to the victim's family," stated the brother of the deceased.

In another incident a herd of 25 elephants wrecked havoc in a betel nut orchard in Madarihat. The elephants carried out a rampage at the 7 bigha sized orchard uprooting the betel nut trees. The herd also destroyed a granary inside the orchard. The orchard is owned by one Shyamal Das.

Man animal conflict is steadily on the rise in North Bengal with human settlements on the fringes of the forests becoming highly vulnerable. Elephants, bisons and leopards often enter human settlements in search of food giving rise to conflicts. On Wednesday a bison had strayed into Panbari village in Mainaguri, Jalpaiguri. The bison attacked and injured 3 persons including 2 women. Later forest personnel darted the bison and released it in the Gorumara forest.