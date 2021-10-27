Man shoots himself dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 30-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead in a village here, police said on Wednesday.



The incident happened on Tuesday evening at Sonta village under Mansurpur police station area in the district, they said.

A country-made pistol was also recovered from the spot. The exact reason behind taking such an extreme step is not yet known.

The deceased has been identified as Kanvindra and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

An investigation is underway, police added.