Top
Millennium Post
Home > Nation > Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping girl

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping girl

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping girl
X

Mahoba (UP): A special court here has awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping a teenage girl here in 2019.

Special Judge, Additional district and session court (POCSO), Santosh Kumar Yadav on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 35 lakh on the convict Aziz Khan.

The girl went missing on August 17, 2019 from her village in Kharkhari area following which her father registered a case against Aziz Khan, Arsheed Khan and A Khan.

The two other accused were later set free.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X