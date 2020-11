Fatehpur (UP): A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a court here for raping a woman here in 2018.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Lalbabu Yadav, also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Raju Vishwakarma, government counsel RB Srivastava said on Tuesday.

Vishwakarma was arrested two days after the crime on May 29, 2018 and has been in jail ever since.