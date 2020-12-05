Man run over and killed by goods train in Palamu district

Medininagar: A man was run over and killed by a goods train in Jharkhands Palamu district on Saturday, Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The man was run over and killed by the goods train when he was crossing the railway tracks under the Sudan overbridge, about one km from Daltonganj railway station, the GRP said.



The body has not been identified yet, they said, adding that is has been sent to Medinirai Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

