Man pretends to donate kidney, steals valuables from patient's house

KOLKATA: A man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh (UP) by the cops of Lake Town police station for stealing from the house of a patient, suffering from kidney ailment.



Police informed that Amit Kumar Modi of Golaghata area in Lake Town had given an advertisement in a newspaper, seeking a kidney for replacement.

With reference to the advertisement, the accused person, identified as Azizul Sheikh of Bharatpur in UP, got in touch with Modi and wished to donate one of his kidneys.

To talk more on the issue, Sheikh came to lake Town on January 6 to meet Modi. After meeting him, Sheikh left.

A few days later Modi found some documents, one credit card and Rs 1.5 lakh was missing. He and his family members searched the house thoroughly but failed to trace the missing items.

On January 22, Modi lodged a complaint at the Lake Town police station.

During the probe, police tracked Sheikh's mobile number and found the mobile tower location in UP. Recently, a team was sent to UP to arrest the accused person.

On Monday, he was picked up from his house. Sheikh was produced at the CJM Court Ballia in UP and he was granted three days transit remand.