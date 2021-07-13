Man posing as CBI officer held from hotel in Delhi

KOLKATA/ New Delhi: The police have arrested a youth of Jagacha in Howrah—identified as Subhodip Banerjee— who allegedly posed as a senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official and married a woman from Delhi.



Banerjee was hiding in a luxurious hotel in Delhi from where he was picked up by the cops of Jagacha police station late on Sunday night. He was produced before a local court on Monday morning and sent to transit remand for three days.

Deputy Commissioner, South division of Howrah City Police, Pratiksha Jharkhariya said the investigating officer of the case got in touch with the CBI already. The Central agency has confirmed that no such person is employed in their Kolkata office. Sources informed that after CBI informed that Banerjee was not a part of the agency, the plan of his arrest was made. Cops tracked his mobile phone location to Delhi. Immediately, a team was sent to nab the accused.

Cops learnt that Banerjee had taken a cab on rent and attached a blue beacon on its roof. Police will interrogate the driver as well as another man identified as Lalan, who reportedly helped Banerjee to carry out his fraudulent activities. Banerjee had allegedly duped people on the pretext of providing jobs. But, such claims are yet to be verified.