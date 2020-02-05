Man in Surat for suspected nCoV infection slips away
Surat: A 41-year-old man quarantined on Tuesday for suspected novel coronavirus infection walked out of the civil hospital here in Gujarat without giving his blood samples for testing, a senior official said on Wednesday. However, after the hospital authorities informed district administration and the police about the incident, the man's family members on Wednesday said he would return to the hospital to give his blood samples.
A senior hospital official said that the 41-year-old walked out of the facility without informing anybody, as he was "scared", apparently of contracting the infection.
The man had returned from China on January 19.
