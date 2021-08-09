Man held from Delhi for duping Bengal businessman

KOLKATA: The police arrested a man from Delhi for allegedly cheating a businessman of Lake Town in Kolkata by promising him to provide a loan of Rs 10 crore at a lower rate of interest.



The complainant, Parama Basak, told the police that she and her husband Arnab Basak are in printing and hotel business for which they needed a loan of Rs 10 crore.

Meanwhile, they came in contact with a man identified as Ananta Tapadar, who introduced the couple with Gobind Jha alias Govind Singh and Rahul Sharma.

Parama and Arnab were told that to get a loan of Rs 10 crore, they need to pay an amount of Rs 30 lakh as processing fees and

other charges.

Later, the demand reached a staggering Rs 69 lakh, but no loan was sanctioned. The payments were made in cheques in several names.

The fraudsters even introduced a few people with the couple over phone who claimed to be their clients. When Parama and Arnab demanded their money back as no loan was sanctioned, the accused started threatening the couple.

On July 23, Parama lodged a complaint at the Lake Town police station.

Two days ago, Sharma was picked up by the cops of Lake Town police station from Laxmi Nagar area in Delhi and was brought to Kolkata on transit remand. On Monday, he was produced before the Bidhannagar ACJM court and remanded in police custody for four days.