Man gets seven years RI for raping minor
Thane: A district court here sentenced a 31-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district.
In an order issued on Wednesday, district judge R R Vaishnav sentenced Kasim Ansari to seven years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and fined him Rs 3,000.
Additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar told the court that the incident took place on July 31, 2014 in Hanuman Nagar where the accused lured the 13-year-old victim to his home and raped her.
Ansari also threatened the minor girl with dire consequences if she complained about the attack, she said.
However, the victim subsequently confided in her parents and a complaint was lodged with Bhiwandi town police station, she added.
