Man gets life sentence for murder of traffic cop in 2016
Mumbai: A 23-year-old man, convicted for attacking a traffic police constable with a wooden plank in suburban Bandra and causing his death in 2016, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here on Saturday.
His brother, who was also allegedly involved in the assault but was a minor at the time, is being tried separately.
Additional Sessions Judge K M Jaiswal held Ahmed Qureshi guilty under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday. The sentence was pronounced on Saturday.
While the prosecution demanded the death penalty, the defence prayed for leniency saying that Qureshi had no criminal antecedents and his mother is a widow.
The judge noted that only in the "rarest of rare" cases death penalty is awarded. "Considering his (Qureshi's) young age, the nature of weapon used and other circumstances, in my considered opinion this case does not fall in the rarest of rare category," the judge said.
On the other hand, the court also opined that if undue leniency was shown in cases of attacks on police personnel, it will send the wrong message to society.
Family members of the deceased policeman too were victims as they suffered a great loss, so they should be paid a compensation, the court added.
After the sentencing, Qureshi urged the court not to shift him from the Arthur Road jail here where he is lodged as he is pursuing graduation from an open university. The judge asked him to approach the appropriate authority.
While convicting him, the court recounted the crime, narrating how the accused hit constable Vilas Shinde with a wooden plank from behind, kicked him in the stomach and fled, and observed that Qureshi's conduct showed
his intent.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Majerhat Bridge gets safety nod from CRS29 Feb 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Life limps back to normal, school to remain shut till March...29 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
6 detained for chanting 'Goli Maaro' slogan in Delhi Metro29 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
Ensuring justice reach all priority of govt: PM29 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
Meghalaya violence toll rises to 2, curfew reimposed in...29 Feb 2020 6:18 PM GMT