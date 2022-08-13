Man gets 7 yr imprisonment under POCSO Act
Idukki (Ker): A 21-year-old man, who raped a minor girl in 2015, was sentenced to seven years by a fast track Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) court here.
Special Judge T G Varghese also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, Govindaraj on Friday.
Special Public Prosecutor S S Saneesh said the court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide an amount of Rs 50,000 for the rehabilitation of the 13-year-old victim.
The case was reported under Marayoor police station limit in this hill district in 2015. According to the police, the accused hailing from Keezhanthoor village in the district took the girl, who was a school student, to a secluded place in an autorickshaw and raped her.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
NMDC targets 46 mn tonnes of iron ore production in FY2313 Aug 2022 6:58 AM GMT
Kolkata to host India International Seafood Show 202313 Aug 2022 6:53 AM GMT
Yamuna swells further in Delhi; evacuation efforts being intensified13 Aug 2022 6:47 AM GMT
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely to lose an eye, liver damaged13 Aug 2022 6:45 AM GMT
Thane records 314 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,25313 Aug 2022 6:44 AM GMT