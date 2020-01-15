Millennium Post
Home > Nation > Man found dead in car parked on road in Jammu

Man found dead in car parked on road in Jammu

Man found dead in car parked on road in Jammu

Jammu: A man was found dead on Wednesday in a car that was parked in the middle of the road in Diginia belt of Jammu city.

Police said they rushed to the spot upon receiving information from some passersby that a body could be seen on the seat of a parked car.

Police has seized the car and recovered the body and started investigation into the matter, they said.

PTI

PTI

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top