Man ends life after killing his wife, two children with wood cutting machine in Chennai
Chennai: A 41-year-old man killed his wife and two young children allegedly with a portable electric wood cutter and then ended his life at his house in Pozhichalur at Pallavaram here, police said on Saturday.
The gruesome deaths came to light when the neighbours, on suspicion, went up to the house and found the family of four lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit.
Upon being informed, the Shankar Nagar police rushed to the spot and held preliminary enquiries.
The horrid incident sent shock waves in the neighbourhood.
"The man apparently resorted to committing the crime due to financial distress. The deceased has been identified as Prakash (41), his wife Gayatri and two children aged 13 and nine," a senior police official said.
The bodies have been sent to Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem, police said.
