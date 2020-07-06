Man dupes IB officer posing as his boss on social media

New Delhi: An officer from Intelligence Bureau (IB) was duped of Rs 58,000 by a fraudster on the pretext of a medical emergency. Police said that the accused made a fake social media profile of another IB officer and then cheated him.



Police said that the accused Ravi Kumar was arrested from Mathura. The complainant told investigators that on April 30, he received a text message on his mobile phone from the Facebook messenger account of one of his senior officers.

"As per the victim's version, his senior officer has written in the message that his wife was seriously ill and admitted in the hospital. He was in dire need of Rs 60,000. As it was a case of a medical emergency the victim transferred Rs 58,000 into the wallet account number which was provided through chat," police said.

The complainant further alleged that after transferring the said amount, he contacted his senior to enquire about his wife's health. However, he was shocked to know that no such message was sent to him by his senior.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said that on the basis of technical surveillance, the accused was zeroed in and his location was found to be in Lohawan Mathura, (UP). "Immediately, the team formed under SHO (Burari) Raman Singh conducted raids in Mathura at several locations and the accused was arrested," the official said.

The DCP further said that on interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had a mobile repairing shop and came in contact with one Kanhaiya, who was involved in OLX and Paytm frauds, and started working with Kanhaiya.

"He was earlier arrested by the cyber cell team of Shahdara district in a fraud case. He made a fake Facebook ID of a senior IB officer and sent a money request to the complainant," official said.

According to the police version, one of his associates Khalid used to bring Paytm wallets of other village boys into which he transferred the fraud amount. Khalid was hired by him to withdraw the said amount and in return the accused shared 10 per cent of the total amount withdrawn with Khalid.