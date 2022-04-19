Man assaulted for protesting against power theft, 1 held

Kolkata: A man was assaulted by some miscreants after he protested against electricity hooking in Narkeldanga area on Monday evening.

According to sources, recently, residents of Kasai bustee area had noticed that they were being charged excess by the CESC. While checking it was found that unknown people had hooked from their electricity connection illegally. After discovering the malpractice, a resident of Kasai bustee Md Wasim lodged a complaint with the CESC, about hooking. A youth identified as Md Sahid was caught hooking.

On Monday around 6 pm, Wasim was attacked by Sahid and his associates. It is alleged that Wasim was thrashed by Sahid with a pistol's butt. Wasim suffered injuries on his head and face.

Wasim was rushed to NRS hospital from where he was discharged after necessary treatment. Later Wasim lodged a complaint at the Narkeldanga police station. During the probe police nabbed Sahid and his associate Hyder from their hideout and seized the pistol.