Man arrested for cheating over 100 women through matrimonial site: Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a-35-year-old man for allegedly cheating more than 100 women by portraying himself as a bridegroom on matrimonial website Jeevansathi.com, police said on Friday.



The accused has been identified as Farhan Taseer Khan (35), a resident of Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, police seized one BMW X1, nine ATM cards and a mobile phone with four sim card from his

possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Benita Marry Jaiker said that a lady doctor working at the AIIMS Hospital had filed a complaint with the Delhi Police this year in March stating that she met a person online on the matrimonial website, who introduced himself as unmarried. They both communicated via WhatsApp and phone calls regularly. Later, on the pretext of marriage and showing his needs for big business deals, the person demanded money from her time to time and duped her of

Rs 15 lakh.

An FIR was registered at Cyber police station of South district and an investigation was taken up.

"During investigation, it was found that he is having a wife and a 3-year-old daughter. His father is alive and he has one sister who is married. However, on the matrimonial site, he mentioned that he is unmarried and his parents were killed in a road accident. He had also mentioned that he has no brother and sister," SHO, Cyber police station of South district, Arun Kumar Verma, said.