Man arrested for blasts threat in UP
Deoria : A man was arrested for threatening on social media to trigger blasts in Uttar Pradesh's Magh Mela and Deoria Mahotsav.
He posted the threat on Wednesday which went viral within no time.
The Rampur Karkhana police station in-charge received a screenshot of the threat and an investigation was launched.
It was found that the message was posted on social media for the first time from the phone number owned by Nasiruddin Ansari, a resident of Vishnupur Chirkihwa.
Investigation officer T.J. Singh said that Ansari was immediately arrested. He was produced in court and sent to jail.
(inputs from IANS)
