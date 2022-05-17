Man acquitted in rape and murder case after 12 years
Banda (UP): A special court here acquitted a man in a case of rape and murder of a Dalit woman, but not before he spent 12 years in jail.
In a 42-page judgement, Additional Session Judge of Banda, Mohammad Kamruzama Khan said Monday Mulayam Singh has been acquitted, giving him "the benefit of the doubt".
Chief legal advocate Moolchandra Kushwaha Tuesday said the body of the Dalit woman was found at a farm in Baberu police station area on July 28, 2010.
Following the incident, her husband had registered a case of rape and murder against unidentified persons.
During investigation, Singh was arrested and sent to Banda jail the same year, he said
