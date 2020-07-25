Mamata to attend virtual meet with PM Modi on Mon

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be attending a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The meeting will be on the present COVID-19 situation along with other related issues. Sources said issues related to the present economic situation will also be part of the meeting and matters related to the hefty Rs 50,000 crore that the Centre owes to the state may also be discussed during the interaction.



The Chief Minister has repeatedly stated about the Centre's assistance of only Rs 1,000 crore when the state witnessed a loss to the tune of Rs 1.02 lakh crore due to Super Cyclone Amphan.

It may also come up during the video conference that is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am.

Chief Ministers of some other Eastern and North-Eastern states will also be taking part in the video conference.

A controversy had sparked off when Bengal was not allowed to speak in the Prime Minister's video conference to discuss the COVID-19 situation held on June 17.

The Chief Minister had then maintained: "The state is not so weak that one single meeting can decide its fate. A day will come when Bengal will be in the seat of deciding who will attend such meetings."