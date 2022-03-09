Mamata shares dais with PK, quashes speculation of any rift

Kolkata: Putting to rest all speculation of a break-up with I-PAC, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee shared the dais with poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday at a party meeting here.



A section of the media–both print and electronic–have been circulating that PK's relation with TMC is over and based on this false report discussions had been held in private television channels.

Ending the speculation Kishor sat on the dais between Subrata Bakshi, party's state president and MP, and Partha Chatterjee, secretary-general of the party.

TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present on the podium during the TMC's organisational meet at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday. The TMC supremo, who announced the formation of a new state committee on the occasion, was seen interacting with Kishor at the programme.

Kishor's presence at the meet clearly indicated that his relationship with the party was as close as before.