Mamata 'salutes' Goans on 35th Statehood Day
kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hailed the fighting spirit of the people of Goa and said their "struggles" led to its full statehood on this day 35 years ago.
The Chief Minister in her social media handle said: "Today, on the statehood day of Goa, I salute the fighting spirit of the people of Goa. It is due to their struggles that Goa got full statehood on this day in 1987." She further tweeted: "We value the contributions of the fighters to that cause and appreciate their role. Let Goa prosper."
Goa, which was a part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu, was accorded statehood on May 30, 1987.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in Rs 4.8-cr money laundering case30 May 2022 8:00 PM GMT
SC insists on physical presence of lawyers to argue in court30 May 2022 7:53 PM GMT
Students wearing hijab barred from entering college; approaches DC30 May 2022 7:52 PM GMT
26 Rohingyas detained in Assam30 May 2022 7:52 PM GMT
UP govt targets to increase forest, tree cover to 15% by 2030, to...30 May 2022 7:51 PM GMT