Mamata on two-day visit to Delhi, meets Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday evening here in Delhi, while Banerjee is on a two-day visit to the national capital. The meeting took place at the official residence of Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee in the South Avenue area.



Kejriwal reached at 7.00 pm and the meeting went on for 30 minutes. The meeting between the two counterparts has been significant as the Delhi CM met Banerjee for the first time after his win in Punjab. However, the TMC quarter called it a "courtesy meet". Further, Banerjee also congratulated Kejriwal on Aam Aadmi Party's stupendous victory in Punjab.

The Trinamool Congress supremo reached Delhi on Friday evening and will attend a national conclave of judges on Saturday morning at Vigyan Bhawan. Then in the evening, she will be leaving for Kolkata.

However, no meeting is confirmed between her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other important political leaders.

Earlier on Thursday, the Chief Minister also informed media persons in Kolkata that "I will reach New Delhi tomorrow (Friday) night and return the next day (Saturday). I have my tickets booked. That is the reason why I will not get the time to meet the PM this time. I have no appointment with the PM."