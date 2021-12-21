Mamata offers prayers at Kamakhya temple in Assam

Guwahati/Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday offered puja at the temple of Maa Kamakhya and Maa Bagalamukhi in Assam.



Banerjee visited Assam for a one-day trip. She left Kolkata on Tuesday morning.

She was welcomed by the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and other leaders of the party in Assam.

Thousands of people gathered at the area to get a glimpse of Banerjee. Political leaders who joined TMC in Meghalaya were also present and they accompanied Banerjee up to the temple.

Sushmita Dev tweeted: "I welcome my leader @MamataOfficial Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal & Chairperson @AITCofficial to Assam. She is here to offer her prayers to Maa Kamakhya & seek her blessings".

A large number of political leaders and workers from Assam have shown their eagerness to join Trinamool Congress. Some former MLAs from minority communities in lower Assam along with a large number of people from Hojai, Dhubri and Barak Valley are eager to join Trinamool Congress. Sources said that leader of Assam's Krishak Mukti Sangram Samity Akhil Gagoi already held a meeting with Banerjee.