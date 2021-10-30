Mamata is a true champion, says Leander after joining TMC

Panaji: Ace tennis player Leander Paes, who joined Trinamool Congress on Friday afternoon, said he would work for the youths and to preserve democracy. He expressed his gratitude to party chairperson Mamata Banerjee for inducting him to the party and giving him an opportunity to work for the people. Banerjee, after handing over the Trinamool flag to Leander, said the former doubles champion has "decided to pledge his political commitment to us, because we are a secular party".



Welcoming Paes (48) during a press conference, Banerjee recalled meeting him when the Olympic bronze medal winner was a teenager.

"I was the Sports minister of the country when I (first) met him, she said. I have got my younger brother and sweet and cute brother in the TMC," she added. Leander tweeted: " I live in Goa. I Was born in Bengal, I've travelled the length and breadth of the nation. At the end of the day I am a patriotic Indian. For me it's about doing India proud & to make a difference and give back to my roots. @MamataOfficial Didi's vision is to make India, the largest democracy, a successful nation. I'd like to join in and do my bit for every Indian."

Paes said when he had won the title at the junior Wimbledon and US Open in 1991 Mamata Banerjee was the Minister of State for Human Resources Development, Youth Affairs and Sports department and Women and Child Development department in the PV Narasimha Rao ministry.

Paes told reporters that having retired from tennis, he wants to serve the people through politics and make a difference.

"I always find Mamata Banerjee to be an energetic person who has always fought to establish democracy. Didi is a lady of her words. She is a true champion," he said. "In the past 30 years, I have travelled across the world, participated in all international championships, including the Olympics and tried to make India proud. I have done my bit there, and with the opportunity given to me by Didi, I will try to serve people through politics. To me, India is about democracy, and not about a particular caste or religion," he added.

Born in a sports family, Leander's father Dr Vece Paes, a medical practitioner, was an ace hockey player while his mother Jennifer had captained the Indian basketball squad in the Asian Basketball Championship in 1980. Leander is a direct descendent of Michael Madhusudan Dutta through his mother.